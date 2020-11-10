Vikas Gupta Says Family Has Distanced Themselves After He Opened up About His Bisexuality

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and producer Vikas Gupta has revealed how his family has distanced itself from him after he disclosed about his bisexuality. According to media reports, his brother Siddharth, who recently celebrated his birthday, did not invite him on the occasion. The birthday party, which was celebrated in Mumbai's Madh Island, was attended by their mother, brother Vatan and many of Siddharth’s close friends. However, Vikas was not a part of it.

The relationship of the two brothers was already not on good terms but in recent times, it has gotten even worse. Vikas admitted that the main reason was his coming out as bisexual, which has hampered his bond even with his father.

“My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me,” Vikas was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

“Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don't wish to spoil their celebrations,” he added.

Siddharth did not take it well when he was asked why his brother was missing from the party. He said he did not want to discuss his personal matters with the media. “How does what I do on my birthday make the news? This is my personal life and why am I being questioned about this,” said Siddharth.

A video of the party has surfaced which shows a large gathering on Siddharth's birthday. Many of the guests were spotted without wearing masks. When asked about the same, Siddharth said they took adequate safety measures. “Every person attending the party had undergone the COVID-19 antigen test to check if he/she could attend or not. We also got each one's temperature with the thermal thermometer checked before he/she entered. We even had the Aarogya Setu App in function,” said Siddharth.