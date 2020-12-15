Vikas Gupta Says He Needs Time to Process His Eviction From Bigg Boss 14

TV Producer and Bigg Boss 14 challenger Vikas Gupta recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 after he pushed actor Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Post his eviction, the actor took to Instagram to post a video, where he could be seen saying that he needs time to process the incident.

The video begins with him saying, “Hello, everyone. Yes, I am out of the Bigg Boss house. Maine apne aap ko park kar liya ek jagah pe jahaan (I have stationed myself somewhere where) I can be alone and understand what just happened with me. I was in a vulnerable state aur maine bohot kuch bola. Maine apne aap ko dekh ke ro diya (and I said a lot of things. I looked at myself and cried).”

“Time can do a lot of things. Apne hi hurt karte hai (The ones we are closest to hurt us), so we will have to find ways to be better and happier. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. It’s fine. I did make a mistake, so I got punished for it. Rest, let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” he added.

He captioned the video, “Life ain’t fair but we still gonna win it. Thankyou for showing love. Let’s hustle and find another opportunity for what we need for #Simba #VikasGupta #Biggboss14 #Mastermind #colorstv #lostsouls.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

Bigg Boss 14 saw one of its ugliest fights on the latest episode. Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan have been at loggerheads ever since they entered the reality show. Both the contestants went overboard and targetted each other by taking jibes at one another. Their arguments escalated to a point that Vikas pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool.

Vikas Gupta, who is also known as the 'Mastermind' was shown the exit door on Monday after he got physically violent with fellow housemate Arshi Khan. Following which he was told to leave the show as it is against the reality shows' rules to get violent with another contestant. He had entered the ongoing season as a challenger and was said to go long way, but his journey was cut short.