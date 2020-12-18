Vikas Gupta Shares Happy Pictures with Disha Parmar, Calls Rahul Vaidya Her ‘Kabir Singh’

TV producer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta is spending some quality with his close friends. He was evicted from the house after getting violent with Arshi Khan.

Now, Vikas has shared a couple of happy pictures with TV actress Disha Parmar and wrote, “Well the irony is that even though we both were in the same season. when I entered #Biggboss house he left and when he got lucky & returned my bags were packed”. Calling Disha’s rumoured beau Rahul Vaidya, Kabir Singh, he wrote, “Your #kabirsingh is playing very well. he is in my top 3”. Rahul had proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday on November 11.

Ever since Vikas exit from the BB14 house, he has been sharing pictures and videos on his social media handle. Earlier, he shared a picture of himself with actress Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain. Vikas captioned it, ‘Happy Pictures.'

As he shared the picture, Ankita took to the comment section and wrote, “Vikas my strong boy ️keep it up and we r proud of u ”.

Vikas also shared a clip on his timeline and said that he parked himself in isolation so that he can understand that what has just happened with him. Vikas further added that he was in a vulnerable stage and even cried after watching himself. He also admitted that he did make a mistake and got punished for it. The caption of the post reads, “Life ain’t fair but we still gonna win it. Thankyou for showing love. Let’s hustle and find another opportunity for what we need for”.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya re-entered the show after his voluntary exit and continues to make his presence felt in the show. Rahul is one of the strongest contestants of BB 14.