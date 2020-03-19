Vikas Gupta Takes a Dig At Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill Can't Help But Laugh

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaz Gill had a gala time with Vikas Gupta. The latter took to Instagram and has shared moments from the time with their fans.

Shehnaz and Vikas can be seen joking around the term 'emotional attachment', which was often used by Shehnaz to describe her relationship with her co-contestant and friend Shidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13.

"Aloo bade karaare #Piyush #Khushi #vikasgupta #shehnazgill #sidharth shukla #biggboss13 #lostsouls #punjabicomedy #sidnaaz ka Emotional Attachment," Vikas captioned the video.

Vikas, who had entered the recent season of the reality show as contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee's proxy after she had to leave the house for medical emergency, forged a friendly bond with Shehnaz.

Meanwhile, Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been ended due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. On the other hand, the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif will next be seen in a music video Bhula Dunga, with Sidharth.

The first look of the music video has been released and SidNaz fans can't wait to watch the two create magic once again post Bigg Boss 13.

