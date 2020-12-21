Vikas Gupta to Re-enter Bigg Boss 14 House, Says 'It's not My Desire But Need to Win This Year'

TV producer Vikas Gupta, who was expelled from Bigg Boss 14 house for violating rules, is set to re-enter the show. He was punished for flouting multiple house rules and the use of physical force against co-contestant Arshi Khan. In a fit of anger, Vikas had pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool. Post the incident, Bigg Boss asked Vikas Gupta to leave the house on the grounds of using physical force against another housemate.

Now, there are multiple reports doing the rounds that Vikas Gupta will make a comeback on the show. Amid rumuors of his re-entry, Vikas posted a video on social media where he promised his fans that he would win the show.

Vikas said, “Hey guys! I am going LIVE after a long time and you will soon know why I am here. I wanted to thank you all for your love and support. Many people, many, many people, have written to Colors and Viacom (producers and presenters of Bigg Boss). You have sent me sweet and lovely messages. The way the entire country rose up for me, I wish the housemates would have done the same.”

He added, “Thank you that you guys have taken time out to write, from tweets to messages... I feel very, very nice, and thankful. Thank you very much. I will do what I do, the best is to play well, right? Try creating situations that entertain everyone. I really do need to win this time. It is not my desire but a need this time, I will do well, no matter what. Please keep supporting, I need that support.”