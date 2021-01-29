Vikas Gupta's Mother Denies Having Personal Conversations with Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 14 contestants always keep the audiences hooked with one controversy or another. This time, it is between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's mother Sharda Gupta. The showdown is about the estranged bond between Vikas and his mother. Sharda on Thursday said that Arshi is playing some game by saying that she had a personal conversation with her. The statement comes after Arshi, earlier on the show, claimed that she had spoken with Vikas' mom about their strained relationship.

According to Hindustan Times, Sharda in an interview with SpotboyE said that she has no clue what Arshi is talking about. However, she confessed about one of the conversations with the actress, which took place about two-and-a-half years back. She further added that no personal things were discussed or shared with her.

Arshi got involved in the matter by saying that Vikas had abandoned his mother, on the show a few days back. The actress further went on to say that his mother called her and informed that the actor had asked her to not talk to her. She even informed that the Bigg Boss 14 contestant does not take care of his mother and that Sharda needed Rs 50,000 for her medicines.

Vikas and his family have always grabbed the headline because of their differences. However, clarifying the misunderstanding on not taking care and paying medical bills of his mother, the actor earlier this week said that there was a point when he had to sell his house and it was then that he told his mother that he has no money and cannot bear the cost of her treatment.

A few days back, Sharda also posted a picture of her with son on Instagram asking fans to vote for the actor.

Before Bigg Boss season 14, Vikas also appeared in season 11 and 13 of the television reality show. He was the 2nd runner up in season 11 telecasted in the year 2017-18 whereas he was the replacement for Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 13 aired in the year 2019.

Similarly, Arshi Khan was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 11 and has entered the house this season as a challenger.