Vikas Gupta’s Mother Rejects His Claim About Family Abandoning Him

Bigg Boss is a controversial show and the things that happen inside the house can have consequences beyond the space as well. Recently, Vikas Gupta poured his heart out to Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik on the show, where he revealed that he was in a relationship with a person who was also a part of the Bigg Boss house with him. He also claimed that people had cut ties with him after he came out as a bisexual.

In November 2020, he had also said that his family, which includes his mother and brother, had distanced from him after he came out as bisexual.

However, Vikas’ mother Sharda Gupta has denied this allegation when she released a statement on her private Instagram account, reported Pinkvilla.

The statement says that it is derogatory to think that the family distanced themselves from Vikas because of his sexual orientation. Sharda said that the differences between her and Vikas has nothing to do with his sexual orientation.

As per the mother, they had cut off ties with Vikas much before he came out in public. She said, “But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk to be taken for granted.” Sharda added that they maintained silence despite distancing themselves from Vikas because they did not want to ‘paint a bad picture of him in the media’. She said that as a family it is their defeat that Vikas could not allow them their peace and cast aspersions on his family.

Putting a full stop to the argument, Sharda has said that this is her first as well as the last statement about this controversy and asked people to respect their privacy. The elaborate post was shared with the caption, “Patience has its limits. If you don’t fight for what you want, Don’t cry for what you lost. Krishna.”

Meanwhile, Vikas is back in the Bigg Boss 14 house days after he was evicted for pushing co-contestant Arshi Khan in the pool. The finale of the show will be reportedly broadcast on February 21.