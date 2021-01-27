Vikas Gupta's Mother Shares Instagram Post Urging Voters to Save Him From Eviction

Things may seem a bit strained between Bigg Boss season 14 contestant Vikas Gupta and his mother Sharda Gupta but when it comes to supporting him, the latter has no hesitation.In her latest post, Sharda Gupta posted a picture featuring herself with son Vikas Gupta and urged the audience to vote for the actor and save him from getting evicted from the reality television show.

In the photograph, Vikas can be seen hugging his mother. Sharda has captioned the photograph as, “Good morning dear friends. Vote for Vikas! Save my son from eviction from bb house!”.

The post has received numerous comments from Vikas' fans who are sharing their joy as the mother and son finally patch up. One of the fans commented, “Aunty don't you worry stay strong .He will be saved from eviction. InshaAllah”. Another fan commented, “Vikas needs your support aunty he truly loves uhh plz forgive him n we all want that season 11 vala mom n son's bond I'm loving it stay safe stay blessed (sic)”.

Vikas was earlier taunted by fellow housemate Arshi Khan for not paying the medical bills of his mother. Arshi’s statement had also triggered Vikas to push her into the swimming pool because of which he was evicted. However, earlier this week the television producer and screenwriter clarified the misunderstanding and said that there was this point when he had to sell his house and when he called his mother to talk about it. At that point, Vikas’s mother told him that she is busy, on a trip and will talk to him ten days later. Vikas said that it was then he told his mother that he has no money and cannot bear the cost of her medical treatment. To pay for the bills, Vikas had asked his mother to sell their house in Dehradun, and instead of giving him his share, she could use it for her treatment. Vikas said that he had no other option since he had loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore. Vikas also mentioned that his parents are not going against him in public as they want to take over his property.