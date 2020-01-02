Vikas Khanna's The Last Color Starring Neena Gupta Runs for Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Michelin Chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut The Last Color, starring Neena Gupta is one of the 344 films running for a nomination in the Best Picture category for the 2020 Academy Awards. Vikas Khanna shared the news on social media and the National award-winning actress also took to Twitter to express her happiness at the achievement.
“BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART. Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture,” Khanna tweeted along with a screenshot of the list shared by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART. Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture. https://t.co/p654zVd8IQ pic.twitter.com/3i4NzIkL44— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020
~Welcoming 2020 with splashes of Color~ Thank you Universe. This little inclusion of my Art is the gift from Universe” 💗https://t.co/p654zUVxkg pic.twitter.com/jbQSZfYKWN— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020
Replying to his tweets Gupta wrote, “Cant believe am soooo happy.”
Cant believe am soooo happy https://t.co/ApRiYTMcBn— Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 1, 2020
The director also mentioned Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Masaan and thanked the director, as well as writer Varun Grover, Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal for the inspiration behind his film.
Being a MichelinStarChef, I was new to filmmaking. But 1 movie moved me so much and I wanted to understand the power of this medium to bring change#TheLastColor’s inspiration is @MasaanTheFilm Thank you @ghaywan @varungrover @RichaChadha @vickykaushal09 https://t.co/p654zUVxkg pic.twitter.com/8HPY5bdytD— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020
This is going to be the biggest achievement of my human life. I put Neena ji’s name next to Meryl Streep’s name on Oscar list. I thank the Universe for reconfirming my faith in miracles-hardwork-dedications-blessings. #TheLastColor @Neenagupta001 pic.twitter.com/SqwidWrmVJ— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 1, 2020
The film is about a 70-year-old widow Noor (Neena Gupta) and her bond with 9-year old Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui), a homeless girl who aspires to go to school and makes ends meet by performing stunts as a tight-rope walker and selling flowers.
