Vikas Khanna's The Last Color Starring Neena Gupta Runs for Best Picture Oscar Nomination

Michelin chef Vikas Gupta's film directorial debut The Last Color is one of the 344 films running for a Best Picture nomination the 2020 Academy Awards. The film stars Neena Gupta.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Michelin Chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut The Last Color, starring Neena Gupta is one of the 344 films running for a nomination in the Best Picture category for the 2020 Academy Awards. Vikas Khanna shared the news on social media and the National award-winning actress also took to Twitter to express her happiness at the achievement.

“BEST WAY TO START 2020. MIRACLE. MIRACLE. Thank you UNIVERSE. Our humble film THE LAST COLOR is pure HEART. Oscars: Academy Announces 344 Films Eligible for 2019 Best Picture,” Khanna tweeted along with a screenshot of the list shared by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Check it out below:

Replying to his tweets Gupta wrote, “Cant believe am soooo happy.”

The director also mentioned Neeraj Ghaywan’s film Masaan and thanked the director, as well as writer Varun Grover, Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal for the inspiration behind his film.

The film is about a 70-year-old widow Noor (Neena Gupta) and her bond with 9-year old Chhoti (Aqsa Siddiqui), a homeless girl who aspires to go to school and makes ends meet by performing stunts as a tight-rope walker and selling flowers.

