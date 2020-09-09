Vikas Singh Says Bandra Police Station is Rhea Chakraborty's Second Home, Satish Maneshinde Responds

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh recently said that Rhea Chakraborty runs to Bandra Police Station over petty matters and called it her second home. This statement came after Rhea filed an FIR against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh at the police station on Monday.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, “Bandra Police Station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty’s second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues.”

Responding to the claims, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Illegal, fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law- these facts have come to light now. The bogus prescription was received within Bandra police station limits. Hence, the FIR.”

On Monday, Maneshinde in a statement had confirmed Rhea Chakraborty's FIR in Bandra Police Station, along with the details. "Rhea Chakraborty has filed a police complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020, for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person," said lawyer Maneshinde.

The statement further read, "When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines."

As of Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in various charges of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after being grilled for three days. "Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," an NCB official said.