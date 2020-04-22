MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Vikcy Kaushal, Zareen Khan And Others Mourn The Demise Of Tom And Jerry Director Gene Deitch

Vikcy Kaushal, Zareen Khan And Others Mourn The Demise Of Tom And Jerry Director Gene Deitch

As per reports, The 95-year-old Deitch breathed his last in his Prague apartment between Thursday and Friday last week. Although Bollywood celebrities have taken to paying tributes recently.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the demise of Oscar-winning American illustrator Gene Deitch, also a renowned animator, director and producer, who will always be remembered for the cartoon shows Tom And Jerry and Popeye The Sailor.

The 95-year-old Deitch breathed his last in his Prague apartment between Thursday and Friday last week, according to reports, although Bollywood celebrities have taken to paying tributes recently.

Vicky Kaushal has shared an adorable picture where Deitch can be seen being hugged by his characters Tom and Jerry on his Instagram story. The actor wrote: "Thank you for making our childhood so amazing!"

The same animated picture was shared by actresses Bidita Bag, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.

Zareen wrote: "Thank you Gene for making my childhood awesome."








View this post on Instagram


RIP ❤️ #GeneDeitch #Legend #Immortal


A post shared by Zareen Khan ✨ (@zareenkhan) on


Daisy Shah in her Instagram story mentioned: "Our childhood was incomplete without Tom and Jerry."








View this post on Instagram


Thank you for making my childhood awesome with #tomnjerrycartoons and #popeye. Rest in peace #GeneDeitch ❤️

A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on

Bidita Bag shared: "Man who made our childhood awesome the creator of Tom and Jerry Gene Deitch left the world today at the age of 95 (RIP)."








View this post on Instagram


#tomandjerry #genedeitch


A post shared by Bidita Bag | बिदिता बाग (@biditabag) on


