Vikkas Manaktala Calls Bigg Boss 16 'Biased' Towards Archana, Wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Win

Most recent ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of Bigg Boss 16 concluded with Vikkas Manaktala’s eviction. After a series of truth bombs, reality checks, and shockers, the ‘vaar’ revealed that Vikkas, the second wildcard entrant had to bid adieu to the rest of the housemates. Vikkas was among the eight nominated contestants including Sreejita De, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot. Having received the least number of audience votes, Vikkas was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

After walking out of the house, Vikkas told Pinkvilla, “I felt that Bigg Boss is biased towards Archana Gautam despite her stooping so low and talking filth about anyone. According to her, it’s drama, and the show spices up because of this and there’s nobody else, who will go to Archana’s extent and therefore, Bigg Boss has kept her, which I feel is extremely wrong."

Vikkas was the second wildcard entrant of the show, and he instantly made his presence felt by taking strong stands. Although his bromance with Shalin went on and off, he promised to reconnect with him outside. Other than being opinionated, Vikkas was loved for his on-point mimicry of Archana Gautam with whom he had a sour equation. Despite enjoying a short stint of 20 days on the show, his journey has been memorable. He said that he’d be rooting for Priyanka and Abdu Rozik to win the show.

“I try to remember only positive things as much as I can. I wish that my stay in BB house was longer, but I believe that everything works out for the best. I have made wonderful memories in the 21 days I’ve been in the house. There’s nothing better than connecting with the audience through India’s most-watched reality show. I’ve always tried to be myself and I hope my honesty, integrity, dignity, and all other sentiments translated well onscreen. I’m grateful to all the viewers who showered love upon me and the contestants who supported me. I am looking forward to see who wins this season. My vote is for Abdu and Priyanka," Vikkas said.

