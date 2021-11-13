Vikram and Dhruv Vikram's Mahaan to Release on OTT Early Next Year: Report

Actor Chiyaan Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film Mahaan, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, is one of the most awaited films. The latest reports about the film suggest that now makers are planning to release the film on a popular over-the-top (OTT) platform.

According to media reports, the film Mahan may be released on Amazon Prime Video early next year.

If the film is released on the OTT platform as per the rumour, Mahaan will be Karthik Subbaraj’s second film to premiere on a video streaming platform. Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush, was released on Netflix earlier this June.

Mahaan marks Vikram’s 60th film in the industry, wherein the father-son duo has joined hands for the first time. Reportedly, the film was formerly referred to as Chiyaan60 but was later titled Mahaan.

The film is an action drama with revenge. Dhruv will be seen playing the lead role in the film. Vikram will portray the role of a gangster. Reportedly, Vikram will adorn three different looks in the film as the story portrays three different ages of him.

The film is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Besides Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, the film also features Simran and Bobby Simha as the main characters in the film.

Talking about other cast members of the film, Vani Bhojan and Sanath will be seen essaying important roles, whereas, films like Sethupathi, Maari 2, and Bhaskar Oru fame Rascal Young actor Master Raghavan is also part of the cast. The action drama has been shot in various locations, including Chennai, Goa, and Darjeeling.

