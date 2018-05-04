English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vikram Batra Biopic: Siddharth Malhotra to Star in 'Sher Shah' Captain in Karan Johar's Film
Sidharth, whose Bollywood career was launched by Karan with "Student Of The Year", is excited about taking on the role as 'Sher Shah' Vikram Batra, whose story he finds inspirational.
(Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/ Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday confirmed he is producing a biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, with actor Sidharth Malhotra playing the lead role.
Sidharth, whose Bollywood career was launched by Karan with "Student Of The Year", is excited about taking on the role as 'Sher Shah' Vikram Batra, whose story he finds inspirational.
"Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year," Sidharth said in a statement.
.@DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.@S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) May 3, 2018
Vishnu Varadhan to direct
Written By Sandeep Shrivastava@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18
The Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra - India's highest war-time gallantry award,
The film will be produced by Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala and will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.
Karan tweeted that it was time to relive "Yeh Dil Mangey More" -- Batra's oft-quoted phrase.
Time to relive-Yeh Dil Mangey More@DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism-the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra@S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018
Vishnu Varadhan to direct
WrittenBy Sandeep Shrivastava
He described it as "the true story of bravery and patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra".
"True stories are always the best stories to tell," Karan had tweeted before the announcement.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- National Film Awards 2018: Why This Year's Winners Mark A Significant Breakthrough For Indian Cinema
- Brazil Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse
- Wenger Very Sad as Atletico Ruin His Arsenal Farewell