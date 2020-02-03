Vikram Bhatt Reveals What Inspired Him to Make Hacked

Vikram Bhatt is known for directing a variety of thriller and horror films. The filmmaker will now be turning a new page with his upcoming thriller Hacked.

Talking about the film, Bhatt revealed that the concept around it had been inspired by real-life experiences that he himself had suffered from apart from Julian Assange's Wikileaks controversy. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said that his own social media accounts had been hacked in the past.

His upcoming film Hacked will feature a 19-year-old as the film's antagonist. Vikram Bhatt claimed that his main intention behind this was to address the fact that most hackers belong to this age group.

"We allow people to hack into our lives, it just takes a little knowledge of technology. These kids mature faster because power corrupts. They keep inventing newer trojans and viruses. Even WhatsApp, though only messaging service, monitors where you are and Google uses it to update its maps."

Hacked revolves around a 19-year-old technological geek who falls for an older woman. When she rejects his advances, the young hacker sets out to ruin her professional and personal life by hacking all of her devices and accounts.

The film stars Rohan Shah as the young hacker and Hina Khan as his crush. Other cast members include Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. Hacked is scheduled to release on February 7.

