Vikram Bhatt Shares Pics From Daughter Krishna Bhatt’s Engagement, Dedicates An Emotional Song

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter, Krishna Bhatt on Monday got engaged to her beau, Vedant Sarda. The filmmaker has shared several photos from the engagement ceremony on Instagram. He also penned an emotional note, expressing how his little daughter transformed into a beautiful woman and is now ‘engaged to get married’. In one of the photos, the father-daughter duo can be seen hugging each other and looking at Vedant. Next, the much-in-love couple looked happy as they posed for the camera.

As Krishna Bhatt is all set out to begin a new chapter in her life, her doting father shared the lyrics from the song ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ from the movie Fiddler on the Roof to express his emotions. He wrote, “Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the Fiddler on the roof. Is this the little girl I carried? Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older. When did they? When did she get to be a beauty? When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn't it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly flow the days, Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers, Blossoming even as we gaze, Sunrise, sunset, Sunrise, sunset, Swiftly fly the years, One season following another, Laden with happiness and tears.”

Daughter Krishna Bhatt dropped hearts in the comment section. Many celebrities poured their wishes. Deepshikha Nagpal, Mohit Sehgal, Bipasha Basu, and Sandeepa Dhar commented, “Congratulations”. Esha Gupta wrote, “Congratulations Krishna and the families”. Rahul Dev commenced, “Amaaazing! Lots of love & God bless”.

Krishna and Vedant too shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, “A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer”.

Krishna Bhatt is the daughter of Vikram Bhatt and his ex-wife, Aditi Bhatt. She has followed in her father’s footsteps and is a filmmaker. Her last directorial was Badnaam in 2020. Vikram’s, on the other hand, last film was Judaa Hoke Bhi. It was released on July 2022.

