Vikram Bhatt's Thriller 'Hacked' Starring Hina Khan Gets Release Date, to Clash With Turram Khan

Vikram Bhatt's next film Hacked has got a release date now. The movie has been slated for a January 31 release next year. For TV actress Heena Khan, it will her second movie project, after making her big screen debut with Hussain Khan's Lines.

Release date finalized... Vikram Bhatt’s next film - an edge of the seat thriller titled #Hacked - to release on 31 Jan 2020... Stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar... Produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/HI1bdGAExy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

Hacked will be locking horns with Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nusrat Bharucha.

As per a report, the movie’s plot revolves around cyber crime and how exposing oneself on social media can turn fatal. Talking about Hina's role, a source further said, "Hina will be seen in a glamorous avatar of an editor of a fashion magazine in the film."

Rohan Shah will be seen playing Hina's obsessive lover. "Vikram was convinced that Rohan is the guy he wants when he met him for the first time. The story is primarily about Shah's love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and social media has a major part to play in this fixation," sources of another report stated.

While Vikram Bhatt is better known for helming horror films like 1920, this one will not be the same, the director has claimed. "Hacked is not a horror film but a thriller film. The film is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today's time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private," Bhatt said.

