Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vikram Bhatt's Thriller 'Hacked' Starring Hina Khan Gets Release Date, to Clash With Turram Khan

Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film will be a thriller based on cyber bullying and star Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in the lead.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vikram Bhatt's Thriller 'Hacked' Starring Hina Khan Gets Release Date, to Clash With Turram Khan
Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film will be a thriller based on cyber bullying and star Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in the lead.

Vikram Bhatt's next film Hacked has got a release date now. The movie has been slated for a January 31 release next year. For TV actress Heena Khan, it will her second movie project, after making her big screen debut with Hussain Khan's Lines.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same with his recent tweet.

Hacked will be locking horns with Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nusrat Bharucha.

As per a report, the movie’s plot revolves around cyber crime and how exposing oneself on social media can turn fatal. Talking about Hina's role, a source further said, "Hina will be seen in a glamorous avatar of an editor of a fashion magazine in the film."

Rohan Shah will be seen playing Hina's obsessive lover. "Vikram was convinced that Rohan is the guy he wants when he met him for the first time. The story is primarily about Shah's love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and social media has a major part to play in this fixation," sources of another report stated.

While Vikram Bhatt is better known for helming horror films like 1920, this one will not be the same, the director has claimed. "Hacked is not a horror film but a thriller film. The film is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today's time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private," Bhatt said.

The movie also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram