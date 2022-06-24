Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Going Strong, Eyeing Rs 400 Cr Mark

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram continues to win hearts and rule the box office. The film, emerging as the second-highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time worldwide, has managed to mint a staggering Rs. 390.50 crores approx.

Being a raging success in the south as well as in several countries, including Australia, UAE, the UK, and others, the film is now targeting Rs. 400 crore mark in the next few days.

Vikram marks the return of the 67-year-old actor (Kamal Haasan) to big screens after four years. It is known that the high-octane action entertainer will premiere digitally on Disney+Hotstar from July 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Haasan plays the role of a RAW agent named Arun Kumar, who is brutal and shows no mercy towards criminals. The promising action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in major roles.

Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram also stars Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in supporting roles.

The music and background score for the film have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. For the unversed, it is the second collaboration of Anirudh Ravichander, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Kamal Haasan after Master and Indian 2.

On the work front, Kamal Hassan will be seen next in Indian 2 directed by S. Shankar. The film is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions and it is a sequel to the director’s 1996 film Indian.

