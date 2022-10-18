Vikram Completes 32 Years in Entertainment Industry, Shares Intriguing Video

Chiyaan Vikram has delivered several memorable films in his illustrious career of three decades. The superstar recently completed 32 years in the entertainment industry and shared a video celebrating the milestone. The video shows several scenes from his films complemented with captivating background music. Vikram thanked the audience for giving him a chance to complete 32 successful years as an actor. He also thanked editor Abhinand KK for the brilliant editing.

இத்தனை வருடங்கள். அத்தனை கனவுகள். முயற்சி திருவினை ஆக்கும் என்பார்கள். நீங்கள் இல்லையெனில் அது வெரும் முயற்சி மட்டுமே. 💛 இந்த 32 வருடத்துக்கு நன்றி. & Abhinandan KK. Thank you for your lovely edit. pic.twitter.com/fv2Pz56IUL — Aditha Karikalan (@chiyaan) October 17, 2022

Followers lauded this video and also congratulated Vikram for attaining this landmark in his career. A fan shared a video from Vikram’s successful movie Dhill directed by Dharani. Dhill revolves around a young police aspirant Kanagavelu, who gets into loggerheads with a dishonest police officer DSP Shankar.

LOVED Saamy 1, Kadhal Sadugudu, Anniyan, DHILL and DHOOL including GEMINI…. Happy Monday Dear Kenny Anna.. Of my Dad's College Alumini- Loyola… https://t.co/NyzYuk8XBx — Pradeep Rajkumar (@pradeepr1981) October 17, 2022

Another fan shared an edit of a spectacular performance given by Vikram in the film Mahaan. The fan wrote, “#CHIYAANISM is not about merely celebrating #ChiyaanVikram but also the Ideology he follows in his films Now I admire #Mahaan more than anything, may be #Chiyaan61 in future. Wishes on behalf of #ThalapathyVijay na fans for #32YearsOfchiyaanism @chiyaan na #Varisu<>#Thalapathy67”.

Vikram has also been in the limelight for his recently released film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has achieved colossal success in a very short time. According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan has raked in a total of Rs 450 crore. Even more brilliant was the fact that this Mani Ratnam film collected over Rs 200 crore only from Tamil Nadu.

Vikram will next be seen in Dhruva Natchathiram and the second part of Ponniyin Selvan. According to reports, Dhruva Natchathiram is most likely to be released in December. The dubbing of this film is finished and it is in the post-production stage. Reportedly, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 is likely to be released in the summer of next year.

