Vikram, Dhruv Vikram to Come Together for Karthik Subbaraj Directorial, Teaser Poster Unveiled

Tamil actor Vikram has officially confirmed his involvement in Kartik Subbaraj's upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. The official announcement was earlier teased by Vikram's son Dhruv on his Instagram stories as he wrote "Watch this space." Now, the movie has been confirmed with Vikram and Dhruv in lead roles. This will the first time that the father-son duo will be seen in a movie together.

Announcing Chiyaan 60, the makers also unveiled a teaser poster of the upcoming movie. It shows man handing over his gun to a child. As per reports, Vikram will be seen playing an ageing gangster in the movie while his son Dhruv will play his younger version.

Announcing the movie, Dhruv wrote on his social media that he was his dad's biggest fan and the movie was a dream come true.

Check out the official teaser poster of Chiyaan 60 below.

The upcoming movie is Dhruv's second movie as he debuted with Adithya Varma, remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, in 2019. It will interesting to see the father son-dynamics in Chiyaan 60. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is bankrolling the project with Anirudh Ravichander coming on board as music composer.

