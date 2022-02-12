CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vikram Fans Celebrate Mahaan, His 60th Film, With Bike Ride in Chennai, Madurai

The bike rally was carried out to honour the 60th film of Vikram's career and express their love for their beloved actor.

Mahaan is Vikram's 60th film and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Entertainment Bureau

The fans of Tamil actor Vikram, whose film Mahaan was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10, have done something special for their favourite star. Mahaan is the 60th film of Vikram’s career, and to celebrate the moment, some of his fans came out on their bikes and went around spreading the glory of their favourite actor.

The bike rally was carried out to honour the 60th film of Vikram’s career and express their love for their beloved actor. According to reports, around 60 such fans rode their bikes in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, and Madurai. The fans appreciated Vikram’s talent through this event, said their star was incomparable to any other actor in the Indian film industry.

Mahaan is available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming and has received an amazing response from the audience. Both the fans and the critics have reacted positively to the film. The action thriller was written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, while SS Lalit Kumar produced the movie under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.

The film also stars Dhruv, Vikram, Simran, Bobby Simha along with Vikram. Santosh Narayanan has worked on the film’s music, while Shreyas Krishna handled the cinematography. The story of the film is engaging, reviews suggest.

first published:February 12, 2022, 15:54 IST