Vikram Gives Health Update, Takes A Dig At Fake Reports Claiming He Had A Heart Attack

Tamil actor Vikram was hospitalised in Chennai last Friday, hours before the teaser launch of his much-anticipated period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I. There were soon rumours that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. Vikram’s manager Suryanarayanan M dismissed the claim as well as the hospital authorities. The actor marked his first appearance since the incident on Monday and gave fans a health update.

As reported by PTI, he assured that he had a ‘mild chest discomfort’ for which he visited the hospital. “There was a mild chest discomfort. I went to the hospital only for that. But it was blown out of proportion. I am doing well… When all of you are there with me nothing will happen to me. My family, friends, fans and you are there for me,” Vikram said at the audio launch of his upcoming Tamil film Cobra on Monday evening.

He went on to take a gid at a certain section of the media which wrongly claimed that he suffered a heart attack. He said that there was a lot of miscommunication around his health and that he saw some people even tried to morph his face in a picture of a patient to create more frenzy and concern over his health.

“I should not place my hand on my chest. They (the media) may come up with a claim that I am having a heart attack. I can visualise the headline they may pick for tomorrow’s edition. They may say that what they had predicted was confirmed by Vikram. They may say that Vikram gestured that he had a heart attack while he was on the dais for Cobra audio launch,” he added. He said while ridiculing how his normal chest pain turned into a whole nexus of misinformation which caused so much distress to his fans.

Cobra is one of Vikram’s upcoming movies. It is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and composed by A R Rahman. The film, set to release in August, also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, and Irfan Pathan, who makes his feature film debut.

