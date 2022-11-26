CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Veteran Actor Passes Away Due to Multi Organ Failure, Akshay Kumar Remembers Bhool Bhulaiyaa Co-star

Live now

Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Veteran Actor Passes Away Due to Multi Organ Failure, Akshay Kumar Remembers Bhool Bhulaiyaa Co-star

Celebrities Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Actor Vikram Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Dies At 75 Pune hospital. Vikram Gokhale Last Journey, Vikram Gokhale Funeral Pics And Videos, Family And Fans

By: Entertainment Bureau

Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 16:25 IST

Pune, India

vikram gokhale photo,vikram vedha,vikram gokhale images,vikram gokhale death news,vikram gokhale birth date,vikram gokhale news update,vikram gokhale bhool bhulaiyaa,vikram gokhale family

Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77 Live Updates: Film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a Pune hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune earlier this month following health complications. Read More

Nov 26, 2022 16:18 IST

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to 'King of Marathi theatre, cinema and TV'

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, in his Twitter tribute to Vikram Gokhale, called the veteran actor the “Badshah of Marathi theatre, cinema and TV. It’s a big loss for the industry.”

Nov 26, 2022 16:08 IST

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Anupam Kher shares incomplete video of late actor

Anupam Kher mourned Vikram’s demise on social media and shared an incomplete video of the late star that he received from him 12 days before his death, today. In the clip, Vikram Gokhale is seen reciting a poem and the clip ends abruptly. Alongside the video, Anupam shared that Gokhale was a ‘very dear friend’ of him.

CLICK TO READ: Anupam Kher Deeply Saddened By Demise Of ‘Dear Friend’ Vikram Gokhale; Reveals Last Words He Heard From Him

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Anupam Kher shares incomplete video of late actor

Nov 26, 2022 15:59 IST

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Actor played Akshay Kumar's mentor in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Vikram Gokhale starred in several Hindi hits throughout his career. One of his significant roles was that of Akshay Kumar’s mentor in the second half of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Actor played Akshay Kumar's mentor in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Nov 26, 2022 15:48 IST

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Akshay Kumar remembers his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran actor Vikram Gokhale ever since the news of his demise broke. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.”

Nov 26, 2022 15:44 IST

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Actor was last seen in the movie Nikamma

Besides starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Vikram Gokhale was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi cinema, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat. He was last seen in Nikamma. The film also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June.

CLICK TO READ: Vikram Gokhale No More: The Towering Actor Who Flawlessly Pulled Off Both Dramatic & Funny Performances

Nov 26, 2022 15:37 IST

Vikram Gokhale Death Live Updates: Dhuaan co-star Padmini Kolhapure remembers the late actor

In an exclusive conversation with News18, actor and Gokhale’s co-actor from Dhuaan (2013) and critically acaclimed Marathi film Prawaas (2020), Padmini Kolhapure remembers the late actor. She says, “It’s a huge, huge loss for the Hindi film industry but more so for Marathi cinema because his contribution was phenomenal. He has done some great movies and plays. The body of work he had with him was incredible. In fact, I had the opportunity of doing about two-three films with him. He was the same [human being and artiste].”

Nov 26, 2022 15:29 IST

Vikram Gokhale Dies Live Update: Chef Ranveer Brar mourns 'loss of a supremely amazing artist'

Chef Ranveer Brar was among the first people to have paid a tribute to the veteran actor after the news of his demise broke. He shared a photo of Gokhale and wrote, “Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti. RIP #VikramGokhale.”

Nov 26, 2022 15:25 IST

Vikram Gokhale Dies Live Update: Last rites to be performed on Saturday evening

Vikram Gokhale’s last rites will be performed on Saturday evening at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last respects.

Vikram Gokhale Dies Live Update: Last rites to be performed on Saturday evening

Nov 26, 2022 15:20 IST

Vikram Gokhale Dies Live Update: Made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana

Vikram Gokhale was the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He starred in several Hindi and Marathi films. The actor had made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana.

Nov 26, 2022 15:12 IST

Vikram Gokhale dies Live Update: Veteran actor passed away at a hospital in Pune on Saturday

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at a hospital in Pune on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the hospital where he was being treated said that the actor’s health has deteriorated. “Vikram Gokhale has died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment,” news agency PTI reported quoting the actor’s family.

Read: Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Passes Away in Pune

Read more

“We are saddened to announce that Gokhale passed away today at the hospital due to multi organ failure. Our deep condolences,” the hospital said in a statement.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gokhale was admitted to the ICU of the Pune hospital after his health deteriorated. His condition was said to be “critical” and he was on a ventilator. Late on Wednesday night, social media was abuzz with speculation about the actor’s death, but his family or the doctors treating him had not issued any official statement.

On Thursday, his family refuted news reports of his death that emerged on the internet late Wednesday night. Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, confirmed that the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor was “still alive”. On Friday, the hospital issued a statement that he was showing signs of improvement. Unfortunately, the actor passed away on Saturday.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Agneepath” (1990), “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” (2007), “Natsamrat” (2015) and “Mission Mangal” (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film “Godavari”.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

