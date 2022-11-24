Vikram Gokhale Has Multiple Organ Failure and is Still Critical, Reveals Family Friend

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has suffered multiple organ failure, his family friend Rajesh Damale revealed. The actor, who is a renowned face in Marathi and Hindi film industries, was hospitalised in Pune earlier this month. It was reported on Wednesday that he was critical and a few hours later, a death hoax about him went viral. While the family assured that he was still alive, his friend has now shared a health update.

Speaking with IndiaToday.in, Rajesh said, “In the last 24 hours, his health has been very critical. The doctors are trying their best. He is fighting since last the 24 hours. Multiple organ failure has been reported. Updates will be shared as and when there is a development in his health. He is not responding to the medicines as expected by the doctors. However, the doctors are trying hard for his revival."

Meanwhile, the actor’s wife Vrushali Gokhale told ETimes that he slipped into coma on Wednesday afternoon and has not responded since. “He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide (today) morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding," Vrushali said.

Vrushali further informed that Vikram Gokhale has been in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. “He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure," she added.

Gokhale is the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He has starred in several Hindi and Marathi industries. The actor made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Besides starring in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat.

The actor was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010. He won the award for the Marathi film Anumati.

