Vikram Gokhale's Health Deteriorates A Day After Showing Slight Improvement, Says Hospital Authority

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale’s health has once again deteriorated, the authorities of a Pune hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, confirmed on Saturday in an official statement. The actor continues to be on ventilator and is “back on B.P. support medication," according to his health bulletin.

This comes just a day after the doctors revealed that the acclaimed actor was showing slow but steady improvement. Gokhale has been undergoing treatment in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following health complications.

News of the actor’s death spread like wildfire a few days ago. However, his family refuted the reports, with Gokhale’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale calling the rumours “untrue".

“He slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking or still not responding," Vrushali told ETimes.

Vrushali also informed that Gokhale had been in Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital since November 5. “He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure," she added.

Gokhale is the son of Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale. He has starred in several Hindi and Marathi industries. The actor made his acting debut at 26 with the 1971 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Besides starring in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, he was also seen in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, and Mission Mangal. In Marathi, he was seen in Natsamrat, and Dusari Goshta and also directed a film named Aaghaat.

He also appeared in a few television shows such as Singhasan, Jeevan Saathi, Virrudh, and Sanjivani. He did not shy away from digital medium as well. The actor was seen in the 2020 OTT release Avrodh: The Siege Within. The actor was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor in 2010. He won the award for the Marathi film Anumati. He was seen earlier this year in Nikamma. The film starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, and it was released in June. The film did not perform well — critically and box office-wise.

