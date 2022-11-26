Vikram Gokhale Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, More Bollywood Celebs Mourn Actor's Demise

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last today at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Centre. He was put on ventilator support after he suffered from multi-organ failure. He was 77 and is survived by wife Vrushali Gokhale and daughters Asavari and Neha. The veteran actor’s demise has left the industry in grief. Several Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and many more extended their condolences to the late actor.

Remembering his Bhool Bhulayaa and Mission Mangal co-star, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express grief on the actor’s demise. He wrote, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏."

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Anupam Kher paid his respects to ‘very dear friend’, Vikram Gokhale and posted an incomplete video by the ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor. Kher also revealed his last words that he heard from Gokhale. He wrote, “I got this message from my dearest friend and one of the finest actors of our country #VikramGokhale 12days ago. I called him back and told him that the poem he has sent is incomplete. His reply was, “Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!” And laughed."

“News of his death has deeply saddened me. I just finished acting in a film #TheSignature which is a remake of his Marathi film #Anumati. When he said,” कब दिखा रहे हो?” I had said,” आपको दिखाने के लिए नर्वस हूँ!” He laughed loudly and replied, “तब तो अच्छा ही किया होगा!” Sadly he will never get to watch the film! You will remain the bestest my friend💔 #Great #Actor #AmazingPerson

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to pen a message of condolence for the late actor. He wrote, “मराठी रंगमंच , टीवी और सिनेमा के बादशाह आदरणीय #VikramGokhale जी हमारे बीच में नहीं रहे ! इंडस्ट्री के लिए यह बहुत बड़ा नुक़सान है ! उनके परिवार को हमारी तरफ़ से श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ!

ओम शांति!"

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar took to Twitter to post a monochromantic photo of the late veteran actor and mourned his demise. He wrotem “Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti 🙏 RIP #VikramGokhale."

Loss of a supremely amazing artist.. Om Shanti 🙏RIP #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/WCScRMxl7o— Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) November 26, 2022

On a related note, Gokhale was recently seen in Nikamma, which released earlier this year, and co-starred Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. His last rites will be performed this evening at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune. His mortal remains will be kept at Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for family and friends to pay their last respects.​

