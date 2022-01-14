Vikram Gokhale’s Short Film Kuch Sikhe is Based on Lockdown

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is making a short film titled Kuch Sikhe starring actress Rupali Suri. Rupali Suri, who has worked with veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah in Dad Hold My Hand, will be seen in this short film. Vikram Gokhale has directed, written and edited this short film.

The short film is based on the relationship between a husband and a wife during the lockdown induced by Covid-19 situation in the country. The veteran actor, considered as an icon of Marathi theatre, has also composed the music for the film.

When the people were locked up inside their homes after the Covid-19 pandemic struck India in March 2020 the lives of the people were disrupted on several fronts. The lockdown also affected personal relationships between many people. Vikram Gokhale has portrayed the bitter sweet bonding between a couple in the film.

“Where a woman is normally known to handle the kitchen and men do the outside work, during the lockdown, men were also helping out in the kitchen. While staying inside the house was getting boring and tiring, household work such as washing dishes, cleaning the home and cooking food were also taken over by many husbands. It sounds very easy, but it is a lot of hard work. We are unable to handle the kitchen and household chores by sitting at home for a few days, while most wives sacrifice everything and give their full energy to make a home,” said Vikram Gokhale about the film.

Actress Rupali Suri is also extremely excited about this movie, having worked with Vikram before. She has done another film with Vikram Gokhale in the past, called Organic Dosti, which depicts a pure friendship between an old man and a young woman.

