Vikram Hospitalised In Chennai Ahead of Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Launch, Team Refute Heart Attack Reports

In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has been hospitalised in Chennai. The actor, who was to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others, was admitted to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital on Friday.

His publicist confirmed that the actor was taken to the hospital after he exhibited symptoms such as ‘mild chest discomfort’. He took to Twitter and clarified that Vikram did not suffer a heart attack, shooting down false reports of the same.

“Dear fans and well-wishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect,” the publicist said on Twitter. The actor is said to be likely to be discharged later in the evening but he will be missing out on the teaser launch.

The Tamil teaser of the much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 release at 6:00 PM by actor Suriya. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan will be launching the teaser in Hindu, Mohanlal in Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty in Kannda and Mahesh Babu in Telugu. The teaser launch ceremony will be held similarly at the Chennai Trade Center. The movie will be released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi and is creating a huge buzz around the country.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is based on the classic Tamil Novel of the same name by author Kalki. It will open in cinemas in two parts, with the first part hitting the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages. Set in the 10th century, the movie surrounds the epic fantasy drama and shows the ongoing crisis and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

