Vikram Joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Mani Ratnam's Next: Report
Reportedly starring Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles, Mani Ratnam's film is speculated to be a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki.
Image of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, courtesy of Instagram
Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to come together for Mani Ratnam's, yet untitled, upcoming directorial, reports filmfare.com. The pair was directed earlier by the filmmaker in 2010's Raavan, where they played husband and wife.
Reportedly, the film is a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman. The website further reports that Vikram will be playing the role of Aditya Karikalaan while Aishwarya will be seen portraying Nandhini in the film, which has over fifty characters.
The film is also speculated to star Amitabh Bachchan as Sundara Chozhar, Sathyaraj as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Keerthy Suresh as Kunthavai Naachiyaar and Karthi as Vanthiya Devan, adds the report.
Notably, Aishwarya has played negative roles previously in Khakhee (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).
The period drama is reportedly already under pre-production and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2019. This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).
Talking about the film and Aishwarya’s role in it, an unnamed source earlier told Mid-Day, "The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandhini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: All You Need to Know About the Reserve Day
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s