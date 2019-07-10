Vikram Joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Mani Ratnam's Next: Report

Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to come together for Mani Ratnam's, yet untitled, upcoming directorial, reports filmfare.com. The pair was directed earlier by the filmmaker in 2010's Raavan, where they played husband and wife.

Reportedly, the film is a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman. The website further reports that Vikram will be playing the role of Aditya Karikalaan while Aishwarya will be seen portraying Nandhini in the film, which has over fifty characters.

The film is also speculated to star Amitabh Bachchan as Sundara Chozhar, Sathyaraj as Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Keerthy Suresh as Kunthavai Naachiyaar and Karthi as Vanthiya Devan, adds the report.

Notably, Aishwarya has played negative roles previously in Khakhee (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006).

The period drama is reportedly already under pre-production and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2019. This will be Aishwarya’s fourth film with Mani Ratnam after Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

Talking about the film and Aishwarya’s role in it, an unnamed source earlier told Mid-Day, "The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandhini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them."

Follow @News18Movies for more