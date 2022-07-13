Vikram, KGF 2, The Kashmir Files, RRR, A Thursday: IMDb's 10 Most Popular Films of 2022 So Far

The first half of 2022 saw several back-to-back releases. While some of them won the audience’s heart, others struggled to gain big at the box office. On Wednesday, IMDb released the 10 most popular films of 2022 so far. While Kamal Haasan’s Vikram topped the list with an IMDb of 8.8, it was followed by Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files with IMDb of 8.5 and 8.3 respectively. Other films that featured in the list include – Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, Hridayam, A Thursday, Jhund, Runway 34, Samrat Prithviraj and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

We’re a little too excited to see what the rest of the year has in store. Presenting the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 (So Far!). How many have you already watched? #IMDbMostPopular See the entire list here: https://t.co/mvEqUVgrwV pic.twitter.com/Yux4RUq0dW — IMDb (@IMDb) July 13, 2022

Vikram

Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, the film has an IMDb of 8.8. It was released on June 3 and has earned over Rs 300 crore across the country so far.

KGF Chapter 2

With an IMDb of 8.5, the film is on the second spot of the list. It starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead and was released in theatres on April 14.

The Kashmir Files

One of the movies that ruled headlines this year, Kashmir Files has an IMDb of 8.3. It starred Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in the lead.

RRR

Who has not watched this SS Rajamouli film! Released in March this year, RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and broke all records at the box office. It has an IMDb of 8.0.

Hridayam

With an IMDb of 8.1, the film is on the fifth spot of the most popular films of the year so far. It starred Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead.

A Thursday

Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia starrer was released on an OTT platform earlier this year. It has an IMDb of 7.8.

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan’s film was a biographical sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’. It has an IMDb of 7.4.

Runway 34

With an IMDb of 7.2, Runway 34 is another one of the top films of the year so far. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar’s film also has an IMDb of 7.2. It was released in June this year and was also the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s movie was one of the first films of the year that revived Bollywood. It was widely appreciated by both, the audience and the critics. It has an IMDb of 7.0.

Meanwhile, IMDb also released another list of the ten most popular Indian web series of the year so far. While Campus Diaries topped the list with an IMDb of 9, Rocket Boys followed it with 8.9IMDb. Other shows in the list are – The Great Indian Murder, Rocket Boys, Panchayat, Human, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Apharan, Escaype Live, Mai, The Fame Game.

However, it should also be noted that IMDb does not determine ranks on the basis of box office but on the basis of the page views of IMDb users in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.