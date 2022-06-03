Watching Kamal Haasan's Vikram at 5am is Like a Festival, Lokesh Kanagaraj Creates His Own Multiverse

Going for Vikram FDFS at 5am (after a long time) with the theatre packed with fans cheering is the perfect fan fest extravaganza and a completely different experience. It was definitely worth the hype. Vikram is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Sambavam’ welcoming us into his own Multiverse of Madness Kollywood version, or what we can simply call ‘Lokiverse’. Before watching Vikram, one has to revisit his previous film, Kaithi to understand the interconnection of what’s happening in parallel. It’s a straight out action-packed movie.

The star power in this movie is a ‘verithanam’, an absolute masterclass from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal Haasan is terrific from the start to the end, and he never gets old. There is a reason why Haasan is called the ‘Andavar’, the GOAT of Cinema World. This is the best blockbuster comeback you can call.

The solid cast of Fahadh Faasil with his overpowering performance and Vijay Sethupathi’s beast mode with ruthless changeover was terrific. Suriya’s cameo is a treat to all his fans, what can be called the perfect last ball sixer at the end of the movie. I just can’t wait for the faceoff between Kamal Haasan and Suriya in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next.

Vikram is a technically sound movie with a solid screenplay and extremely good action sequences. The background music stands out as the best, and what Anirudh has given is beyond exceptional. Thank you for giving us several goose-bump moments.

Vikram in one word is a BLOCKBUSTER, Lokesh Kanagaraj almost manages to pull it off with remarkable effort, with all the star power in the movie. The fan boy inside me is eagerly waiting for the sequel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.