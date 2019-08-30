Vikram Phadnis Teases Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul's Name on Instagram
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have not commented on their relationship yet. However, such posts suggest something is brewing between them.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have not commented on their relationship yet. However, such posts suggest something is brewing between them.
Athiya Shetty is in news once again for her love-life. After rumours of her budding relationship with cricketer KL Rahul made rounds a few months ago, the actress is once again linked with the Indian cricket team batsman. On Thursday, August 29, Athiya took to Instagram to share a motivational post. Her post read, “Trust the Timing of your Life.”
After the post went online, her close friend and designer Vikram Phadnis commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days??? Let’s go to KL??? Kuala Lumpur????” His comment included the words KL, which are also the initials of the Indian cricketer.
He also went on a comment spree, writing, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he deleted this comment later.
Athiya Shetty did not respond to any speculation, and replied to him, writing, “Time To Block You.” Actress Saiyami Kher also commented on the comment link, writing, “@vikramphadnis I’m on @athiyashetty‘s team (sorry I had too!)”
This is not the first time that Athiya has ignited rumours of her relationship with KL Rahul. Earlier, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also posted a picture of Athiya and Rahul, along with her, with the caption, “...and i’m so good with that.”
While both Athiya and Rahul have not commented on their relationship yet, it is being said that the duo are in love. However, they are yet to give official confirmation on their relationship.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' Is In India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes He and Lionel Messi Have Dinner Together Some Day