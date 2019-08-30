Vikram Phadnis Teases Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul's Name on Instagram

Athiya Shetty is in news once again for her love-life. After rumours of her budding relationship with cricketer KL Rahul made rounds a few months ago, the actress is once again linked with the Indian cricket team batsman. On Thursday, August 29, Athiya took to Instagram to share a motivational post. Her post read, “Trust the Timing of your Life.”

After the post went online, her close friend and designer Vikram Phadnis commented, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days??? Let’s go to KL??? Kuala Lumpur????” His comment included the words KL, which are also the initials of the Indian cricketer.

He also went on a comment spree, writing, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he deleted this comment later.

Athiya Shetty did not respond to any speculation, and replied to him, writing, “Time To Block You.” Actress Saiyami Kher also commented on the comment link, writing, “@vikramphadnis I’m on @athiyashetty‘s team (sorry I had too!)”

This is not the first time that Athiya has ignited rumours of her relationship with KL Rahul. Earlier, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also posted a picture of Athiya and Rahul, along with her, with the caption, “...and i’m so good with that.”

While both Athiya and Rahul have not commented on their relationship yet, it is being said that the duo are in love. However, they are yet to give official confirmation on their relationship.

