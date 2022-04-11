Vikram Prabhu’s Taanakkaran Ticks all Boxes

Taanakkaran featuring Vikram Prabhu, Anbuarasan and M.S. Bhaskar has finally hit our screens. The film, directed by Tamizh, was released on April 8. People can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie also stars Anjali Nair and Lal in crucial roles.

Taanakkaran’s plot revolves around a group of young police trainees at a camp and the hardship that have to go through. The spotlight is on Vikram Prabhu, who plays the role of an aggressive cadet in the camp. Things take a turn when he questions some senior officers regarding their behaviour. The plot is set in the late 90s. The camp is located in Pozhilaru, Tirunelveli.

Tamizh, who has served the police force for about 12 years, has received a lot of praise for his debut venture. Tamizh, who is also known for his acting skills, was last seen in Surya’s Jai Bhim. He played the role of a bad cop.

Advertisement

The movie has been produced under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and Potential Studios. Ghibran has composed the music for the film while Gopal Balaji and Madhesh Manickam have edited it.

Kattikonda and Thudithezhu Thozha are among the songs from the film’s album that are trending big time on various music platforms.

Meanwhile, Vikram Prabhu also has Paayum Oli Nee Yennaku, directed by Karthik Chowdhary in his kitty. The film is bankrolled by Maha Mahalakshmi Arts. The film also stars Vani Bhojan, Vivek Prasanna and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, also named PS-I, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.