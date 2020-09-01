Vikram Singh Chauhan Shares BTS Picture of His Reel Baby, Calls It 'Perks of Parenting'

QAs the shooting of the TV shows has resumed during the unlock phases of COVID-19 lockdown, actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is back to sets for the show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! In his latest Instagram post, the actor gave fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes fun, where he can be seen drinking a can of buttermilk, supporting it on the head of the dummy baby they use for the show.

In one picture, we can see Vikram resting his hands in his pocket while drinking buttermilk, while another frame is a clip shot by her co-star Aditi Sharma.

Vikram shared the post on his page, with the caption, “Figured out some perks of parenting! swipe right! #reelparenting #babysitter”.

Aditi clarified in the comments section, “Hahahhahahaha. perks of having a doll baby”.

The duo returned to shooting in the month of July. The show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is back with some interesting content. While Vikram essays the role of Aman Khan, Aditi is seen as Roshni Ahmed. The duo is married on the show and is blessed with a baby.

Vikram made his acting debut in 2013 with the show Qubool Hai. He was next seen in the shows Million Dollar Girl and Ek Hasina Thi.

In the show Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Vikram played the role of Atharv Vashisht starring opposite Shivani Surve, followed by his character as Vyom Bedi / Akash Khurana in Ek Deewaana Tha.

Apart from a successful television career, Vikram has also tried his luck in movies. He made his Bollywood debut in Rani Mukherjee starrer Mardaani 2. He played the role of a cop in the film.