South superstar Chiyaan Vikram was supposed to attend the launch of the teaser of his upcoming film Ponniyin Slevan: I on Friday but he was rushed to hospital after complaining discomfort in the chest. The actor was admitted to Kavery Hospital in Chennai where he is receiving his treatment.

As soon as his hospitalisation made news, several media reports claimed that the actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram rubbished the reports that claimed the actor had a heart attack.

Dhruv wrote “Dear fans and well-wishers, Appa had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He did not have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.”

He further added, “That being said, we request you to give our family the privacy we need at this time. Our Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest.”

As clarified by Dhruv, the Aparichit actor is doing much better and is likely to be discharged within a day.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is a magnum opus directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil language period drama set during the rule of the Chola empire includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj in the ensemble cast.

An AR Rahman musical, the film is set to hit theatres on 30th September worldwide.

