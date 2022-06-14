Vikram Star Shivani Narayanan Replies To Fan Who Demanded “Big Roles”

After participating in Bigg Boss 4, Shivani Narayanan was looking for an opportunity in the South cinema, which she did. Shivani was seen as Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in Vikram. However, it was a small role and she was only in two scenes. This has left her fans sad and disheartened. Shivani recently did a QnA on Instagram and one fan urged, “After Bigg Boss, people wish to see you as a female lead, not small roles. Please choose your scripts wisely.”

Shivani Narayanan replied to the fan and wrote, “Thanks for your concern. I am a normal girl who’s trying hard to get a transformation from television to cinema. This process needs patience, hard work and consistency. Through this path, I practice not to categorise. I can only see how to excel in the space given.” She also added hashtags like “long way to go, it’s just a beginning, I trust my belief.”

Shivani Narayanan has acted in shows like Kadaikutty Singam, Pagal Nilavu and Rettai Roja. The actress quit television after she participated in Bigg Boss 4, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. After the show, she got an opportunity to feature in Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram, which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

After Vikram, Shivani Narayanan will reunite with Vijay Sethupathi in his next, which is tentatively titled VJS46. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and helmed by Ponram. Imman in handling the music of the film. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as an antagonist in the film.

Shivani Narayanan is popular on social media and has more than three million followers on Instagram. She is often seen sharing sizzling photos and videos on Instagram. She also interacts with her fans through QnA and Ask Me Anything.

