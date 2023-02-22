South actor Chiyaan Vikram plays the lead in director Pa Ranjith’s forthcoming movie Thangalaan, which is now under production. The team has just started the next round of filming at the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. But the most recent development is that English actor Daniel Caltagirone has joined the cast. The production houses, Studio Green and Neelam Productions, have made this big announcement on their official Twitter handle. Sharing a picture of Daniel from the film’s sets, they referred to him in their tweet as the “huntsman." The veteran actor recently joined social media, and the production companies welcomed him for it as well. Fans of the actor are excited about the news and cannot wait to see the movie.

Daniel seems to be super excited about the movie as well. One of his first social media posts after joining Twitter was a tweet of a picture of himself from the sets of Thangalaan. He captioned it with a quote from writer GK Chesterton, which says, “A true warrior fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”

It is anticipated that Thangalaan will tell the history of the Kolar Gold Field in Karnataka. The soundtrack for the movie is being composed by GV Prakash, who is working with the director for the first time. The film’s co-writer is Tamil Prabha, and the editing and art departments will be overseen by Selva RK and SS Murthi respectively. Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam versions of the movie will also be released.

Daniel is an accomplished English actor, who has made his mark with a variety of films, television, and theatre. His performances in popular movies like The Pianist, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, and The Beach have earned him recognition. Many television programmes like Doctors, Casualty, and The Bill have featured the actor.

