Vikram Success Bash: Chiranjeevi Hosts Kamal Haasan, 'Dearest Sallu Bhai' Salman Khan at His Home

Actor Kamal Hassan’s Vikram is continuing its winning spree at the box office as the film has collected more than Rs 250 crore worldwide. To celebrate its massive success, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted an intimate dinner at his home last night, June 11, which was attended by Kamal Haasan, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Chiranjeevi gave a glimpse of this intimate success bash on Twitter by sharing a series of photos. Posting the pictures with Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!”

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has minted almost Rs 165 crore in its first week in Indian market. Its worldwide box office earning stands at Rs 250 crore. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the first week collections are the second-highest ever for Kollywood, just behind 2.0, which had a huge contribution coming from the Hindi and Telugu version. For just the Tamil version, the first week numbers are the highest ever, beating Bigil (Rs. 136 crores) with Rs. 140.30 crores.

The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love.All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on. https://t.co/C01Ek31QyG — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 5, 2022

Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan has also produced Vikram under his Raaj Kamal International Films banner. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. And, a sequel to Vikram is already on the cards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.