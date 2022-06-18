Vikram Success Party: Udhaynidhi Stalin And Distributors Reveal Box Office Numbers

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram box office collection was announced by the distributors at the success meet, which took place at Madras Race Club in Guindy.

The event was more or less a thank you gesture from Kamal Haasan and the team to the distributors and media personnel. Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Haasan said that the only film he has released in the last 10 years without any problems is Vikram. He credited Mahendran at Rajkamal and Udayanithi Stalin, the film’s distributor for the smooth release

According to Sanjay of AP International, which distributed the film internationally, Vikram has shattered many national records. “I am pleased to inform you that the film’s overseas gross would exceed Rs 100 crore by Monday,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Even before the film’s release, I was the first to see it. I was blown away by the intermission block because it had never been seen before in Tamil cinema. After watching the film, I was sure it would be a hit. To be honest, I had no idea it would become such a great hit. Anirudh was advising me that instead of remuneration, I should acquire an area’s distribution rights for the next film. In terms of box office receipts, the share of Red Giant movies in Tamil Nadu alone has crossed Rs 75 crore. No film holds such record.”

Kamal Haasan said that the biggest gift he had received was the people of Tamil Nadu giving them a share of their daily earnings.xxx

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.