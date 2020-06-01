Vikram to Join Hands With Petta Maker Karthik Subbaraj For His 60th Film: Report

Petta maker Karthik Subbaraj is likely to direct Vikram in an upcoming project. Recently, a source close to Chiyaan Vikram revealed in a chat. The collaboration of both the National Award-winning personalities will be for Vikram's 60th film and has been tentatively titled as Chiyaan 60.

"Lalit Kumar is likely to produce a Vikram film again after Cobra. If things fall in place, an official announcement will be made soon. The shoot will go on floors soon and will be simultaneously shot alongside Ponniyin Selvan," DT Next quoted the source as saying.

Karthik Subbaraj's last release Petta featured Rajinikanth. Currently, he is working with Dhanush for an upcoming action thriller. The Tamil film titled Jagame Thandhiram was supposed to release on May 1 but got delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On the other hand, Vikram's upcoming film, Cobra is left with its production work which was planned to be executed in Russia. The supernatural thriller will also star Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George and Irfan Pathan.

Next up, Vikram has a slew of films in his pipeline including Gautham Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram. The 54-year old will be seen in R. S. Vimal’s epic historical drama. The film will trace the life of Karna (played by Vikram), a character in Indian epic Mahabharata.

Apart from that, Vikram is set to play the lead in a highly anticipated project by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan will feature Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ashwin Kakumanu, among others.