Vikram to Major: New trend in Tollywood of repeating titles of old films

A new trend has recently started in the Telugu film industry where the filmmakers are using the names of the old films for their latest movies. It is being said that the makers of the films are using the titles of old movies to attract more audiences.

Let’s have a look at a few recent films which are namesakes of old movies.

Major

Recently released Major, starring Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh in the main roles, shares its title with Chiranjeevi’s old movie. The movie of the same name featuring Chiranjeevi was released in 2015. While Mahesh Babu’s Major has opened to a good response, Chiranjeevi’s action drama failed at box office.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram released on June 3 and it’s getting a good response from the audiences. There is also another movie of same title in which Nagarjuna played the lead role. The Telugu movie was released in 1986 and it also had a sequel titled Agent Vikram 007

Godfather

Mega star Chiranjeevi is now busy with his upcoming film Godfather. Earlier a Hollywood classic movie with the same title was released in 1972.

Khushi

Khushi is one of the movies that increased the craze for Pawan Kalyan. Now Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are coming up with the movie of the same title. The movie will be released in December.

Ashwamedham

Ashwamedham starred Nandamuri Balakrishna and it was directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The movie, which was released with huge expectations at the time, failed to entertain the audiences. In 2019 another movie was made with the same name featuring Ambati Arjun and Dhruv Karunakar in the lead roles.

Maharshi

Maharshi, directed by Vamsi, released in 1987. Years later, Mahesh Babu featured in a movie with the same title, which was a big hit.

Raja Vikramarka

In 1990, Ravi Raja Pinisetty made the film Raja Vikramarka starring Chiranjeevi. Later in 2021, an action spy thriller film Raja Vikramarka was released. The film was written and directed by Sri Saripalli, starring Kartikeya Gummakonda, P Sai Kumar and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.