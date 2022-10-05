Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan Starrer To Surpass Rs 50 Cr Club On Dusshera

Vikram Vedha box office collection day 5: Although Vikram Vedha has not performed as per expectations at the box office over the weekend, the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer film is steadily pacing towards the Rs 50 crore mark. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 5.77 cr, witnessing a small rise in collections on Tuesday.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has collected Rs 48.10 crore so far. “#VikramVedha witnesses an upward trend on Day 5, benefitting in evening shows since Day 6 [Wed; #Dussehra] is a holiday… Biz should grow today… Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr. Total: ₹ 48.10 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil film of the same title. The original version of the film starred R Madhavan as Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi was seen as Vedha. In the remake, Hrithik Roshan plays the ruthless Vedha while Saif Ali Khan plays Vikram.

The plot revolves around a tough cop who sets out to find and kill an equally tough gangster. Aside from the two Bollywood stars, the film will also star Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles.

Although a remake, director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who also helmed the original version, spoke about the inevitable comparisons between the two films while interacting with media. They said that even though the “soul” of the film is the same, it is “completely different.”

Gayathri said that they never intended to replicate the Tamil original. Instead, they wanted to interpret it from a different angle. Hence, it was beneficial to set the story in Lucknow rather than Chennai because it provided them with fresher cultural variations. “We had long discussions on sets on how to do this scene or that scene. And not once did we think of doing it the way it was earlier. The soul is the same but it’s completely different,” she further mentioned.

