Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Hrithik Roshan Film Records Only Rs 36 Cr In 3 Days

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Vikram Vedha has not performed as per expectations in its opening weekend. The film, which is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name and released on September 30, stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in titular roles. While the film has received mostly positive reviews, the film could only collect Rs 36.94 crores at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film witnessed a day-on-day growth over three days but it did not match the expectations. “#VikramVedha fares way below expectations in its opening weekend… Needs to trend well on weekdays… Biz should get a boost on #Dussehra… Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr. Total: ₹ 36.94 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

#VikramVedha fares way below expectations in its opening weekend… Needs to trend well on weekdays… Biz should get a boost on #Dussehra… Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr. Total: ₹ 36.94 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CCJNnyl9z0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the film’s production house, Vikram Vedha has earned Rs 65 crores (gross) worldwide so far.

Vikram Vedha was predicted to open big. The film relied mostly on word of mouth. Trade expert Atul Mohan told News18.com ahead of the release that the marketing has not been at par and added that the film could benefit the most from the word of mouth from the audience.

In the movie, Hrithik Roshan will play a ruthless gangster named Vedha, while Saif Ali Khan will play a cop named Vikram. The plot revolves around a tough cop who sets out to find and kill an equally tough gangster. Aside from the two Bollywood stars, the film will also star Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles.

News18’s review of the movie read: “Despite its flaws, Vikram Vedha is a massy film that serves as a fun single-screen theatre experience. I’d suggest caving into Pushkar and Gayathri’s make-believe world and joining Vikram and Vedha’s cat and mouse chase.”

Vikram Vedha had clashed with Ponniyin Selvan 1. While the film did decent business in the Hindi circuits, it recorded the third biggest opening of the year in Tamil Nadu.

