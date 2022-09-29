Vikram Vedha Directors Pushkar-Gayathri Reveal How The Film Isn't Copy of Its Original Tamil Version

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha is all set to make its theatrical release this Friday. It has created quite a buzz on the internet and because it is the remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name, the expectations of the audience are quite high. Ahead of the film’s release, the promotions of Vikram Vedha are being carried out by the makers and the cast in full swing.

Hrithik and Saif, who previously worked together in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, along with the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who also helmed the original version, spoke about the inevitable comparisons between the two films while interacting with media. They said that even though the “soul” of the film is the same, it is “completely different.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/OmemLUeuxkA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

While talking about the reason why the director-duo chose to helm the same story, Pushkar gave an example of a play titled Streetcar Named Desire or Death of a Salesman. He said that these plays have been staged numerous times all over the world. Even though the text remains the same, you bring in a new set of actors when the production alters. “We approached the idea of doing Vikram Vedha the same way. The text is the same, as what we had written long back. When Saif and Hrithik come on board, they are bringing what an actor and the written word together form into a character on screen,” he added.

Following this, his wife Gayathri said that they never intended to replicate the Tamil original. Instead, they wanted to interpret it from a different angle. Hence, it was beneficial to set the story in Lucknow rather than Chennai because it provided them with fresher cultural variations. “We had long discussions on sets on how to do this scene or that scene. And not once did we think of doing it the way it was earlier. The soul is the same but it’s completely different,” she further mentioned.

Hrithik added by saying, “We were trying to portray Vikram as Saif has played him and Vedha as I have played him. We were actually creating new, not recreating,” he said.

Saif will be portraying the role of Vikram in the movie while Hrithik will be seen as the gangster, Vedha. The Tamil version of the film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. As for the Hindi remake, besides Saif and Hrithik, the film also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, and Rohit Saraf. The flick is slated to release tomorrow.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here