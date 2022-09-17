Vikram Vedha Song Alcoholia: Hrithik Roshan Sets Dance Floor On Fire with Killer Moves in Peppy Number

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan as the handsome hunk is set to entertain fans with his grey character in Vikram Vedha. Hrithik Roshan will be playing a role of a dreaded gangster in his upcoming film. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will be seen in key roles. As the film is nearing its release, so is the excitement among fans to witness their favourite star. Piquing the excitement further, on Saturday, the makers of Vikram Vedha dropped a new peppy song from the film titled Alcoholia.

The song sees Hrithik setting the dance floor on fire with his killer dance moves on the upbeat dance number- Alcoholia. The energy channelled by Hrithik in this peppy number makes it a perfect party song. Hrithik is seen dancing while he has a bottle of alcohol in his hand. The song was launched by the Greek God of Bollywood himself during a live event in the city.

Check out the video here:

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/WAw7a_CD49M” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5En0B451LwE” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

The film’s trailer was released on September 8 and it has left everyone impressed and surprised. Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan’s 25th film and will see him in a new avatar. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of Tamil hit film with the same name and was released in 2017.

A source close to the film, told IANS, “As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part, to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyar Hai to his last releases Super 30 and War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise.”

Produced by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment, Vikram Vedha has been directed by filmmaker duo Gayatri and Pushkar. The original film was also directed by Gayatri and Pushkar. Vikram Vedha is slated to be released globally in theatres on September 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here