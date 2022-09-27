Vikram Vedha Stars Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Groove To Alcoholia In Fun Video; Watch

It’s always a visual treat to watch Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together. The stars went to Delhi on Tuesday and treated their fans to a super fun video in which Hrithik was seen teaching Saif the dance steps of hit number from the film – Alcohilia.

In the short clip posted by him on Twitter, Hrithik Roshan is seen recording a video. A few minutes later, an amused Saif Ali Khan tries to catch up as Hrithik tries to teach him the hook step. Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “The real Vikram Vedha behave like this. Vedha forgotten the step, teaching Vikram all wrong.”

Check his post below:

The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong pic.twitter.com/ExOYLrqA8W — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2022

Soon after the video was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of Hrithik and Saif fans and his colleagues from the industry took to the comments section to shower compliments.

Sophie Choudhry commented, “ ❤️❤️also I love how @varung0707 is showing you guys the video.”

One fan wrote, “I wish u will be my Dance Teacher ,” another fan added, “Wow Superb Handsome.”

Both Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are actively promoting the film. Saif Ali Khan is a social media recluse but his wife Kareena Kapoor reviewed the film in her Instagram story and she wrote, “Best film best actors best story best directors…what a film…blockbuster.”

The film’s trailer was released on September 8 and it has left everyone impressed and surprised. Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan’s 25th film and will see him in a new avatar. Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of Tamil hit film with the same name and was released in 2017.

A source close to the film, told IANS, “As an actor, Hrithik has always dared to adapt into his onscreen characters. From looking the part, to imbibing the mannerisms, right from his debut film Kaho Naa.. Pyar Hai to his last releases Super 30 and War, whenever Hrithik does a film, he makes it a point to transform and surprise.”

