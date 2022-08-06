Vikram Vedha Teaser to Be Added to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan: Reports

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikrant Vedha is perhaps one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans and movie buffs have been waiting eagerly to get a sneak peek of the film ever since it was announced. Now, the relentless wait and curiosity of the fans might be quenched because the teaser would drop soon.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, one might get a glimpse of the teaser in movie theaters prior to the screenings of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan on August 11. Trade expert Atul Mohan too had the sae thing to say. He took to his Twitter handle to share this news. He tweeted out, “#Exclusive #VikramVedha trailer will be out on 11th August! #VikramVedhaTrailer #VikramVedhaUpdates.” However, he later clarified it’s the teaser that be released and not the trailer. He wrote, “Sorry guys it’s #VikramVedha’s teaser not trailer coming on 11th August. The trailer comes in the last three days of August. Likely on 31st August on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Sorry guys it's #VikramVedha's teaser not trailer coming on 11th August. The trailer comes in the last three days of August. Likely on 31st August on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 5, 2022

Written and directed by film-maker duo Pushkar and Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is an upcoming Indian Hindi language neo-noir action thriller film which is an adaptation of 2017 Tamil film of the same name, from a screenplay by Neeraj Pandey. It is produced by YNOT Studios, Plan C Studios, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022.

Meanwhile, the original Tamil film Vikram Vedha starred Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar while Prem, Achyuth Kumar, Hareesh Peradi and Vivek Prasanna played supporting roles. Inspired by the Indian folktale Betaal Pachisi, the film depicted the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories which change his perceptions of good and evil.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here