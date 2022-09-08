Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Action-Packed Face-Off Questions 'Good and Evil'

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is finally here. On Thursday, the makers of the film released the trailer and raised excitement among all.

The trailer presents Hrithik and Saif in their gangster and police officer avatars respectively. It shares several top-notch sequences of their face-off as Saif chases Hrithik. From gunshots to bloodshed, the trailer looks no less than a treat for action lovers. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. However, the trailer reveals that the film will question the idea of ‘good and evil’ and who is right and wrong.

“Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller showcasing the face-off between a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). The film underlines ‘Between Good & Evil, what you choose, defines you’,” the official synopsis of the trailer reads.

Watch Vikram Vedha trailer here:

Just a few days back, the makers also released a new poster that brought Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan together in the same frame. While it presented Hrithik in a sliding position holding a gun, Saif was also seen flaunting his intense cop avatar.

Vikram Vedha brings Hrithik and Saif together on-screen after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Besides Hrithik and Said, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

