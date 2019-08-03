Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Vikramaditya Motwane on Political Commentary in Sacred Games 2: We Don't Want to Provoke

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane says any political commentary made on the show 'Sacred Games' comes from a responsible space and is never done to "poke" people.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vikramaditya Motwane on Political Commentary in Sacred Games 2: We Don't Want to Provoke
Sacred Games 2 poster, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane says any political commentary made on the show Sacred Games comes from a responsible space and is never done to "poke" people.

Last year when the show started streaming, a certain section took offence over alleged use of derogatory language while talking about politics and politicians.

When asked if the team was cautious going forward with season two, Motwane, who is the showrunner for the Netflix Original series, told PTI that the intent is never to provoke anyone.

"We haven't gone out there to poke or unnecessarily needle anyone. We don't want to provoke. We are all responsible filmmakers. So even if we are making a political statement, we are making it from a specific point of view," he said.

The first season of the series was directed by Anurag Kashyap and Motwane. It featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

Motwane said if the makers have to make a statement, they would always make them from a genuine space.

"If you're making a statement just to poke, people can see that. If you're making it to say something genuinely, people can understand that as well. They are smart enough to see the difference," he added.

The sophomore season of the show, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city.

Like season one, Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Siddiqui, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come onboard to direct the scenes with Khan.

Motwane and Varun Grover return as the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively for the show which starts steaming from August 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram