Vikramaditya Motwane Takes a Jibe at Sandeep Reddy and Kabir Singh on Twitter

A very opinion heavy conversation has taken place between filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Motwane indirectly took a jibe at Vanga’s film Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

Reddy had expressed his anger over the rape of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. He had written, “Fear is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and fear should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee. I request @warangalpolice to come into action.”

While quoting Reddy’s tweet, Motwane wrote, “Will that fear stop them from slapping her?”

Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her? https://t.co/dgOIHyTWlU — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) December 1, 2019

FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and FEAR should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee.I request @warangalpolice to come into action.#RIPPriyankaReddy — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 30, 2019

In Reddy’s films—Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy—the male protagonist (Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda) is mostly angry and keeps being violent with the heroine (Kiara Advani, Shalini Pandey).

There was national outrage over the hero’s frequent outbursts in the name of love when the two films released, first in Telugu and then in Hindi. Many expressed shock and concern over the normalisation of violence in a romantic relationship.

Some believe that such behavior with ‘male entitlement’ issues can lead to a difficult situation including rape and other sexual assaults.

Recently, actress Parvathy talked about Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh in Film Companion's panel discussion with some of the actors who had delivered “hundred greatest performances of the decade.”

The discussion was hosted by Anupama Chopra and Vijay Deverakonda was also present there.

“If you’re saying that there’s no passion in a relationship without slapping each other – and I see the comments on YouTube, where people are engaging and resonating with that – you are engaging with the wrong thing in a massive, mob-like manner, where you’re inciting violence,” she said.

Later, Vijay Deverakonda at an event said that he was 'irritated' that people were having fun at his cost.

