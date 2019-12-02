Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vikramaditya Motwane Takes a Jibe at Sandeep Reddy and Kabir Singh on Twitter

Vikramaditya Motwane criticised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet on the Hyderabad rape case saying that his own films Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy incited violence against women.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vikramaditya Motwane Takes a Jibe at Sandeep Reddy and Kabir Singh on Twitter
Vikramaditya Motwane criticised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet on the Hyderabad rape case saying that his own films Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy incited violence against women.

A very opinion heavy conversation has taken place between filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Motwane indirectly took a jibe at Vanga’s film Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

Reddy had expressed his anger over the rape of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. He had written, “Fear is the only factor which can change things radically in a society and fear should be the new rule. Brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee. I request @warangalpolice to come into action.”

While quoting Reddy’s tweet, Motwane wrote, “Will that fear stop them from slapping her?”

In Reddy’s films—Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy—the male protagonist (Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda) is mostly angry and keeps being violent with the heroine (Kiara Advani, Shalini Pandey).

There was national outrage over the hero’s frequent outbursts in the name of love when the two films released, first in Telugu and then in Hindi. Many expressed shock and concern over the normalisation of violence in a romantic relationship.

Some believe that such behavior with ‘male entitlement’ issues can lead to a difficult situation including rape and other sexual assaults.

Recently, actress Parvathy talked about Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh in Film Companion's panel discussion with some of the actors who had delivered “hundred greatest performances of the decade.”

The discussion was hosted by Anupama Chopra and Vijay Deverakonda was also present there.

“If you’re saying that there’s no passion in a relationship without slapping each other – and I see the comments on YouTube, where people are engaging and resonating with that – you are engaging with the wrong thing in a massive, mob-like manner, where you’re inciting violence,” she said.

Later, Vijay Deverakonda at an event said that he was 'irritated' that people were having fun at his cost.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram